سه شنبه ۸ فروردین ۱۳۹۶ تهران ۲۱:۱۵
فرهنگ و هنر

پیام نوروزی شماری از چهره‌های سرشناس ایرانی برای مخاطبان رادیو فردا

رادیو فردا امسال هم مثل هر نوروز، با تعدادی از هنرمندان، نویسندگان و فعالان مدنی سرشناس به گفت‌وگو نشسته است تا پیام و تبریک نوروزی آنها را به عنوان شماری از نمایندگان بخشی از جامعه هنری و مدنی ایران به گوش مخاطبان برساند.

آنچه در ادامه می‌آید، پیام‌های نوروزی تعدادی از چهره‌های سرشناس است که امیدها، آرزوها و دغدغه‌های خود را در نخستین روزهای بهار ۱۳۹۶ با شما در میان گذاشته‌اند:

پیام نوروزی, ایرج پزشکزاد, نویسنده و طنزپرداز
پیام نوروزی لوریس چکناواریان, آهنگ‌ساز و رهبر ارکستر
پیام نوروزی خسرو سینایی, کارگردان و فیلمنامه نویس
پیام نوروزی حافظ موسوی, شاعر
پیام نوروزی فرهاد فخرالدینی, موسیقیدان و رهبر ارکستر
پیام نوروزی ایران درودی, نقاش و نویسنده
پیام نوروزی فرح اصولی, نقاش
پیام نوروزی اسماعیل کهرم, پژوهشگر و کارشناس محیط‌ زیست
پیام نوروزی محمد ملکی, فعال‌سیاسی و رئیس اسبق دانشگاه تهران
پیام نوروزی نسرین ستوده, فعال مدنی و حقوق دان
پیام نوروزی پری زنگنه, خواننده
پیام نوروزی شهرنوش پارسی پور, نویسنده
پیام نوروزی اسفندیار منفرد زاده, آهنگساز
پیام نوروزی مهرانگیز کار, فعال مدنی و حقوقدان
پیام نوروزی محمد نوری زاد, فعال مدنی و سیاسی
پیام نوروزی منصور تهرانی, ترانه‌سرا و کارگردان
پیام نوروزی علیرضا مجلل, بازیگر
پیام نوروزی صفدر تقی زاده, نویسنده و مترجم
پیام نوروزی پروانه معصومی, بازیگر سینما
پیام نوروزی پری صابری, کارگردان تئاتر و نمایشنامه نویس
پیام نوروزی نیکزاد نجومی, نقاش و تصویرساز
پیام نوروزی کامران عدل, عکاس
پیام نوروزی جواد مجابی, شاعر و نویسنده
پیام نوروزی غلام حسین نامی, نقاش
پیام نوروزی ابراهیم جعفری, نقاش
پیام نوروزی ابراهیم قنبری مهر, سازنده‌ سازهای موسیقی
پیام نوروزی بیژن بیژنی, خواننده و خوشنویس
پیام نوروزی بهزاد شیشه‌گران, گرافیست و طراح
پیام نوروزی بهروز حشمت, مجسمه ساز
پیام نوروزی علی دهباشی, نویسنده و روزنامه‌نگار
پیام نوروزی افشین شاهرودی, عکاس
پیام نوروزی عباس مشهدی زاده, مجسمه‌ساز
