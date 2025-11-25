لینک‌های قابلیت دسترسی

سه شنبه ۴ آذر ۱۴۰۴ تهران ۰۷:۲۹

مازندرانی؛ سفر آواها بر نسیم شالیزار

زبان مازندرانی تنها یک گویش محلی نیست، بلکه زبانی با پیشینه‌ای ریشه‌دار در سنت نوشتاری و میراثی دیرپا در فرهنگ شفاهی است؛ زبانی که قرن‌ها در متن زندگی مردم، از اسناد و اشعار کهن تا گفت‌وگوهای روزمره، جریان داشته است. این بخش، قسمت سی‌وسوم پادکست «دینگو» است؛ روایتی شنیداری برای نزدیک‌تر شدن به زبان مازندرانی، لایه‌های فرهنگی آن و جلوه‌هایی از کاربرد زنده و روزمرهٔ آن در زیست بومی امروز. با ما همراه باشید. تهیه و اجرا از مانی پارسا با همراهی شهریار صیامی. منابع در زیر بخش «بیشتر بخوانید» وبسایت رادیوفردا ببینید.

Introduction: Mazanderani is not merely a local dialect, but a language with deep roots in a long-standing written tradition and a rich legacy in oral culture, a language that has flowed through the lives of its speakers for centuries, from ancient texts and poetry to everyday conversation.

This episode of the "Dingo" podcast is an audio journey into the Mazanderani language, its cultural layers, and its living, contemporary presence in the everyday life of its native environment. Join us as we explore this vibrant linguistic heritage.

Produced and hosted by Mani Parsa, with the collaboration of Shahriar Siami.

