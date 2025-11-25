مازندرانی؛ سفر آواها بر نسیم شالیزار

بیشتر بخوانید بازگشت

Introduction: Mazanderani is not merely a local dialect, but a language with deep roots in a long-standing written tradition and a rich legacy in oral culture, a language that has flowed through the lives of its speakers for centuries, from ancient texts and poetry to everyday conversation.

This episode of the "Dingo" podcast is an audio journey into the Mazanderani language, its cultural layers, and its living, contemporary presence in the everyday life of its native environment. Join us as we explore this vibrant linguistic heritage.

Produced and hosted by Mani Parsa, with the collaboration of Shahriar Siami.